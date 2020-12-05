A pandemic start to life: What it's like to give birth in 2020

You probably don’t know baby Amelie, but chances are you remember the day she was born. On Friday, March 13, 2020, Madison seemed poised on an edge, wavering between business-as-usual and pandemic-induced pause.
For some, it was the last day they visited their offices. For most Madison public school students, it was the last time they saw inside of a classroom. For Amelie, it was her first day outside the womb.
Now eight months old, she babbles and gurgles as her mom Isis (who asked to use only her first name), recalls the birth of her fourth and final baby. Her own mother, who’d accompanied her at each of her previous births, had flown in from New Mexico but ended up waiting at home with her grandchildren, as the hospital’s COVID restrictions allowed only two support people, and Isis had chosen her husband and her doula.
Meanwhile, in Fort Atkinson, Nydia’s pregnancy was just beginning. She and her husband had been trying to get pregnant, and they learned in January that a new baby was on its way. Her husband had been in Mexico during much of her pregnancy with their first child, and he was eager to be with her at every check-up this time around.
But the virus had other plans.
“At first, you didn't realize how bad it was and how it could affect people,” Nydia said, reflecting on what she knew about the virus in those first months.
The couple attended just one ultrasound together before things changed. “They started to tell us in the hospital that our partner couldn't come and then everyone started using masks and taking our temperature,” Nydia recalled.
Her doctors urged her to take extra precautions. Studies show that pregnant women are less likely than the general population to contract COVID but more likely to develop severe symptoms if they do get sick.
The pandemic has taken an especially fierce toll on Madison’s Latino community. Why that is — and how they’re pulling together.
And Latina women appear to be at higher risk. In 2018, 24% of U.S. births were to Hispanic women, according to a Pew Research study, but, as of Nov. 23, of the 28,351 COVID-positive pregnant women from whom the CDC collected demographic data, 36% were Hispanic or Latina.
Another study, which checked for COVID antibodies in pregnant women in Philadelphia, found Black and Latina women were five times more likely than non-Hispanic white women to have been exposed to the virus. Tollie Elliott, the chief medical officer at Washington, D.C. area community health clinic nonprofit Mary’s Center, told the Washington Post in August that such numbers may show the actual rate of infection within the Latino community, as pregnant women are tested more regularly than most other people.
Doulas adapt
But while doctor’s appointments were off-limits, doula appointments were another story. Like Isis, Nydia hired a doula through Roots4Change, a Madison-based health cooperative owned by six Latina and Indigenous Latina women.
The cooperative’s six doulas support families through pregnancy, childbirth and the first months of a new baby’s life. But to do that work during a pandemic, they had to get creative, said Mariela Quesada Centeno, who manages the cooperative. When weather permits, the doulas meet with families outside to teach stretches and yoga, but much of their support now comes through the phone. They’ll regularly text pregnant or new moms to check in, sometimes sending inspirational messages or links to resources, and they’ll schedule video calls.
“We have learned to live with what we have,” Quesada said, and they’ve already worked with around 35 families this year.
While the doulas would love to be able to visit families in their homes, Quesada said the virtual check-ins have their own advantages.
“When you have somebody coming to your house, especially when you’re Latina, you clean,” she said. Now, “we’re able to pop in any time via text, and that allows moms to share, ‘I’m exhausted,’ or, ‘I hate my husband. He doesn’t help me,’ or, ‘My kids are making so much noise.’”
And when they do video calls they can hear all the noises in the background. “We are able to say, ‘Hey, why you don't find a quiet place to breastfeed your baby? You can just close the door in the bathroom if there’s too many people in your house,’” Quesada said.
Isis and her doula spent many Facetime sessions to troubleshoot her breastfeeding challenges. Baby Amelie wouldn't latch so she couldn't nurse, a distressing situation for Isis, who had breastfed her previous babies and sees breastfeeding as part of her Guatemalan culture. “It's really hard mentally ... Sometimes you think, ‘Something is wrong with me,’” Isis said, but her doula helped her learn to use a breast pump so that Amelie could still get the same nutrition.
When Nydia’s son Elias was born in October, both her husband and doula were able to be with her, but Quesada said hospital restrictions have sometimes even meant providing labor support by phone.
“We’ll be with the mom on the phone and the mom is like, ‘Contraction!’ (and we’re like), ‘OK, breathe!’”
Settling in
Nowadays, both babies are settling in at home, though virus concerns have kept the visitors away.
“You’re closed up in the house,” Isis said, explaining that she hasn’t let her brother and his family come up from Chicago to meet the new baby.
The isolation will only get more trying. “Christmas is very important to us, as Latinos,” she said. “So not having your family it's a little bit difficult, but I feel like it's worth it, because you could get really sick and then things could happen to your family that you want to regret.”
And both moms said that the switch to remote school has changed things for their families. Nydia's three-year-old daughter Carmen would have started a morning Headstart program this year, riding a school bus both ways. Her parents were excited for the chance for her to practice English, as they speak Spanish at home, but that goal may wait until next year. For now, they work together on the homework packets that Headstart drops off each Friday.
But Quesada said the doulas try to help the moms they work with find the positive in the pandemic, like how being stuck at home might let them observe the quarantena. The word can mean quarantine, but in this case, it refers to the 40 days after a woman gives birth, which some Indigenous Latin Americans consider a sacred time for mother and baby to bond and for mothers to heal.
It’s a tradition foreign to many Latinas in the U.S., who ordinarily might return to work shortly after giving birth. “By talking about the quarantena … it’s helping moms to say, ‘It’s important to take care of myself. It’s important to be with my baby. I don’t care if the dinner is not made — someone else can make it,’” Quesada said.
Nydia doesn't observe any particular post-partum traditions, but she's making the most of this time, pandemic or not. “We don't do much, and I don't think anyone does when they have a newborn,” she said with a laugh. “We just stay home and have cuddle sessions. You know, the normal stuff.”
As for Isis, asked whether anything about being a new mom has been better during the pandemic, she pauses, then repeats the question. “It's a tough question for me,” she say with a laugh.
These days, she's back at work at University Hospital, where she transports patients, including those sick with COVID. The number of COVID patients keeps rising, and she sees the nurses are stretched thin.
“Is anything better?” she asks. “You realize how your life is so vulnerable, and how you have to cherish the moments that you have with your kids because you never know what can happen, you know?”
