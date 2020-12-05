A pandemic start to life: What it's like to give birth in 2020

You probably don’t know baby Amelie, but chances are you remember the day she was born. On Friday, March 13, 2020, Madison seemed poised on an edge, wavering between business-as-usual and pandemic-induced pause.

For some, it was the last day they visited their offices. For most Madison public school students, it was the last time they saw inside of a classroom. For Amelie, it was her first day outside the womb.

Now eight months old, she babbles and gurgles as her mom Isis (who asked to use only her first name), recalls the birth of her fourth and final baby. Her own mother, who’d accompanied her at each of her previous births, had flown in from New Mexico but ended up waiting at home with her grandchildren, as the hospital’s COVID restrictions allowed only two support people, and Isis had chosen her husband and her doula.

Meanwhile, in Fort Atkinson, Nydia’s pregnancy was just beginning. She and her husband had been trying to get pregnant, and they learned in January that a new baby was on its way. Her husband had been in Mexico during much of her pregnancy with their first child, and he was eager to be with her at every check-up this time around.

But the virus had other plans.