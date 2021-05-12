‘36 days since our last velociraptor incident!’: Discover Monona promotes and pokes fun at the city

That’s why Monona’s Fourth of July celebration this year — which, he notes, will have the biggest fireworks display in the county since Madison’s Shake the Lake is canceled for the year — will include a 5K race with an unusual twist. Lots of places have races, he said, and many switch things up by doing them zombie-style. But Monona will channel the vibe of Pamplona’s running of the bulls, with half the runners acting as humans and the other half chasing them as bulls. There may or may not be a tomato fight at the end.

“Hopefully there will not be any actual gorging on that day,” Renner joked.

And come October, Monona will partner with Variations Dance Studio to celebrate Halloween with an afternoon dance camp where all those who’ve wanted to learn the dance from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video can learn it once and for all.

Renner’s excited, not only because he’ll finally be able to show up at costume parties and do more than the first two moves of the dance, but because the event will provide fodder for the story he’s hoping to tell about the town.

“We'll bring some food and we'll bring some drinks out for it … and we’ll probably shoot a video that we can then push out: ‘Town of Monona gets together and does Thriller dance to scare local children.’”

