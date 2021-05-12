‘36 days since our last velociraptor incident!’: Discover Monona promotes and pokes fun at the city

Discover Monona’s Facebook page might not be what you’d expect from a page aiming to draw tourists to town.
“Monona: If there’s a bright center of the Universe, we’re the town just adjacent to it,’” reads one post. “Monona: Literally no one famous is from here. You could be the first!” exclaims another.
“Monona: 36 days since our last velociraptor incident!”
“Monona: Charles Lindbergh landed here once!”
But to Devin Renner, the man behind the memes, the atypical approach seems about right, since he’s hoping to highlight the ways that Monona is an atypical city. As executive director of the Monona East Side Business Alliance, he’s heading up the “official and unofficial” tourism Facebook page. It’s one of the first products of a new tourism division that his organization and the city of Monona began planning in 2019, before Renner started his current job in March 2020.
Though the pandemic paused the plan, by March 2021, Renner was cranking out memes with his signature off-kilter tone. “I've often been described politely as a hot mess. And so much of my humor is often self-deprecating,” he said.
He’s not trying to make fun of Monona, exactly, but to establish a certain endearing brand through wild-but-bordering-on-believable claims.
“You're not the braggadocious kid in high school who talks about (how) you went wolverine hunting this summer with your uncle when everybody knows that's not true. But you are the kid who says, ‘I went to space camp, and Neil Armstrong showed up, and he shook my hand and told me that I was going to be the next person on the moon,’” Renner said.
“It's such an absurd truth, that it has to be untrue — but maybe it's true?”
Already, a few people have written to him with questions or corrections. Earlier this week, he posted that Monona was home to the largest coral reef in the state. “Do we have coral reefs in Wisconsin? The answer's no, but a couple of people wondered,” Renner said.
One person wrote to inform him that Monona was not, in fact, where the Appalachian Trail ends. Another wanted to clarify that it was in Buffalo, New York, not Monona, that the Buffalo wing was invented. Yet another sent proof that the poultry snack started at a place on State Street.
Meanwhile, he’s replaced the official city bird, the seagull, with an unofficial alternative: Tera the pterodactyl. “The seagull’s scientific name is ‘a rat with wings that eat garbage.’ And I feel like that's not who I want representing me in the sky,” Renner said. “I want an apex predator.”
The goal, he said, is to captures Monona’s essence for out-of-towners, a bit like the famous “Keep Austin Weird” slogan has done for the Texas capital.
“I'm trying to give the town a sense of identity that you could condense down to an elevator pitch,” Renner said. “I'm trying to build a short sellable statement that puts us on the map.”
He’s recently learned to use TikTok, dropping his first videos on the platform last week. In one, he lip syncs to one of Mike Meyers’ Saturday Night Live “Coffee Talk” skits in front of Monona coffee shop Java Cat. In another, a pint of beer with eyes and a mouth tries to win him with a line from “Grey’s Anatomy” as weighs the options on tap at Mr Brews Taphouse.
And on Monday, Renner launched the accompanying website, which includes background on Monona history as well as suggested activities for those looking to come to town for an afternoon, a day or a week.
If the Facebook page brings the laughs, the site mostly just brings the facts. Mostly, that is, since the site bears Monona’s unofficial slogan, “Bikes, boats, Battlestar Galactica,” a reference to “The Office.”
Now, as more people get vaccinated, as pandemic-induced restrictions begin to lift and something like life as we knew it begins to reappear, Renner is starting to plan events that fit this only-in-Monona ethos. If people are going to make the trip, whether from across the country or across the county, he figures the city ought to offer something they can’t find in their own towns.
That’s why Monona’s Fourth of July celebration this year — which, he notes, will have the biggest fireworks display in the county since Madison’s Shake the Lake is canceled for the year — will include a 5K race with an unusual twist. Lots of places have races, he said, and many switch things up by doing them zombie-style. But Monona will channel the vibe of Pamplona’s running of the bulls, with half the runners acting as humans and the other half chasing them as bulls. There may or may not be a tomato fight at the end.
“Hopefully there will not be any actual gorging on that day,” Renner joked.
And come October, Monona will partner with Variations Dance Studio to celebrate Halloween with an afternoon dance camp where all those who’ve wanted to learn the dance from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video can learn it once and for all.
Renner’s excited, not only because he’ll finally be able to show up at costume parties and do more than the first two moves of the dance, but because the event will provide fodder for the story he’s hoping to tell about the town.
“We'll bring some food and we'll bring some drinks out for it … and we’ll probably shoot a video that we can then push out: ‘Town of Monona gets together and does Thriller dance to scare local children.’”
