$2.5 million grant will help address youth homelessness

Staving off youth homelessness is the ultimate goal of a new $2.5 million grant awarded to the city of Madison, Briarpatch and other Dane County service providers who work together on homeless issues.
The funds, which come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will be used to create a bridge for youth aging out of foster care or parental homes into permanent affordable housing.
HUD awarded $142 million recently to 33 communities, including Madison.
Beginning Oct. 11, the city, in conjunction with Briarpatch and other community partners will begin developing a project that will be funded using the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program grant.
Members of the Youth Action Board, a group of youths who have or are experiencing homelessness, will help create the plan. They'll bring ideas on what their peers need for safe and affordable housing, and what barriers exist for young people with a variety of needs, from those with infants, or youth coming out of foster care, sex trafficking or parents' homes.
When the project is decided, the city and Briarpatch will use a competitive request for proposals process to determine who will run the project. Those proposals are expected to be submitted by July 1.
“This opportunity and process will require radical imagination and hope,” said Briarpatch executive director Gloria Reyes. “Our youth are experiencing significant challenges. They are living in unprecedented times that will impact their future and this couldn’t come at a better time.
“We are transforming the lives of youth and building a capacity within our community that can support their growing needs and challenges,” she said.
Reyes said that this is a moment where the community can make radical changes to improve the futures for the most at-risk and vulnerable youth.
“Here, at Briarpatch, we take the pain of our children and move that into action,” Reyes said. “As a community we also need movement and action. That is what this grant allows us to do. Radical imagination, hope, movement and action.”
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has committed funding in the 2022 capital budget to develop permanent housing to serve youth aging out of the foster care system and facing the prospect of becoming homeless.
The mayor’s proposed budget is going through the process now of gaining City Council approval. Her commitment to identifying and addressing gaps in housing security has been a major priority in her platform as mayor.
“I’m so excited about the resources coming into this community,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This grant award is the culmination of many, many hours of collaborative work between city staff, alders and community partners. It’s especially affirming to receive it because applications were evaluated on factors such as leadership capacity and youth collaboration. With the benefit of these funds, we will continue collaborating to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness.”
The specifics of the project, especially pertaining to building housing for youth coming of age, are still in the works.
Rhodes-Conway said that if the capital budget is approved, the city will have $2 million set aside courtesy of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds for what could be a housing development for youths facing homelessness. After the budget is approved and we get into 2022, she will begin looking at additional funding needed, “with the eye towards creating what I hope will be a really exciting project for housing youth aging out of foster care. It will probably be a multi-year process.”
Alder Brian Benford represents District 6 and also serves as a success coach and social worker for the UW Madison Odyssey Project, which helps families break the cycle of poverty. Benford was heavily involved in the process of applying for the grant.
“We all know that for each of us to reach our full potential, it all starts with where we lay our head at night. It sounds simple but that’s the visceral reality,” Benford said. “For us to grow, for us to address other traumas in our life, we need a safe, secure place to lay our head at night.
"This gives us all hope. Hope is so important.”
