$2.5 million grant will help address youth homelessness

The specifics of the project, especially pertaining to building housing for youth coming of age, are still in the works.

Rhodes-Conway said that if the capital budget is approved, the city will have $2 million set aside courtesy of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds for what could be a housing development for youths facing homelessness. After the budget is approved and we get into 2022, she will begin looking at additional funding needed, “with the eye towards creating what I hope will be a really exciting project for housing youth aging out of foster care. It will probably be a multi-year process.”

Alder Brian Benford represents District 6 and also serves as a success coach and social worker for the UW Madison Odyssey Project, which helps families break the cycle of poverty. Benford was heavily involved in the process of applying for the grant.

“We all know that for each of us to reach our full potential, it all starts with where we lay our head at night. It sounds simple but that’s the visceral reality,” Benford said. “For us to grow, for us to address other traumas in our life, we need a safe, secure place to lay our head at night.

"This gives us all hope. Hope is so important.”

