Still co-working: 100state swaps leadership and location, keeps community

“I have an incredible amount of excitement about how the space is going to continue to evolve,” she said.

Volland said 100state is in a “weird transition time” due to the coronavirus pandemic and that, rather than immediately fill the role, they would wait to evaluate the situation and “the evolving needs” of the organization. She and Art Director Sam Christensen will be at the helm for now, with guidance from their board of advisors, and they will determine whether to restructure leadership or hire a new executive director.

The co-working future

Volland is optimistic about 100state’s ability to weather the pandemic and whatever new reality it may precipitate. Membership at the co-working space fluctuates between 200 and 250, and Volland said they’d lost fewer than 10 members since the pandemic.

“I heard verbatim from people that, ‘Of course it's a no-brainer that we're going to keep supporting 100state as long as we're employed, regardless of whether we can actually come into the physical office space.’”

“We're really lucky. The people that come here want a community, and that's exactly what it is.”