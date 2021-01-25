10-story building would take over much of downtown Madison block

Downtown Madison residents have not raised serious concerns about a proposed development that would replace eight rental properties on the 100 block of West Wilson Street with a 10-story, 200-unit apartment building with commanding views of Lake Monona.
The development team, led by representatives of Apex Real Estate Holdings LLC and Walter Wayne Development, said they are planning an informational presentation at the Madison Urban Design Commission’s Feb. 10 meeting, followed by a presentation to the city’s Plan Commission in March.
Neighborhood representatives and the developer agree early reactions to the building, which would be located at 145 W. Wilson St., have been positive.
“There have been some minor suggestions from residents that we’ve been able to accommodate, and some of the things they’ve suggested have been for the better,” said Bruce Bosben, of Apex Real Estate Holdings, LLC. “At the last neighborhood meeting, it seemed like it was well-received and we’ve had one steering committee meeting after that and it didn’t seem like anything was changed. So I don’t feel any real negativity.”
The development team has been meeting with members of Capitol Neighborhoods Inc. each month since the proposal began to take shape in September. Some of the suggestions, which Bosben referred to, involved the idea of sustainable energy.
“The developers are still working on details such as the amount of green roof and number of solar panels they will be able to install on the roof, as well as the number of charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Jonathan Cooper, chair of CNI’s steering committee for the project. “I think the neighborhood is generally pleased with the energy efficiency and the sustainability aspects of the proposal.”
According to Cooper, some residents asked about affordability of the units and increased traffic on what is a tight corridor in the area around the Dane County Courthouse and soon-to-be-expanded jail.
“We have a bunch of studio-sized units that would be affordable at 30% of Dane County Median Income,” Bosben said. “We feel that right off the bat we are hitting that mark. We’re also in discussions with the Affordable Housing Trust Fund city representative and seeing if they would like to make an investment on bringing down the rents for a certain number of units for a period of time.”
While the total number of units the apartment building will have has yet to be decided, Bosben estimated that approximately 40 units will fall into the affordable range.
Dane County’s median income is approximately $73,893 for a household and $38,191 for an individual, according to the United States Census Bureau. Housing affordabliity is often categorized by the percentage of income a person has to put toward rent.
Cook said that the steering committee has not yet submitted any formal review paperwork to the city and is giving the development team time to finalize its plans.
“From a neighborhood perspective, it’s been great that the developers came to us as early and often as they did, even if it has also at times been a little frustrating since some of the aspects of their plans have been so tentative,” Cook said.
Properties at 145-151 W. Wilson St., and 309-321 S. Henry St., would all be demolished for the project. Bosben said Apex’s lease agreements are such that the timing of the project would be to break ground after any current resident’s lease has expired.
“We don’t have any leases that extend past August 15, 2021,” he said. “I’ve received some calls from residents asking what happens to them when we knock buildings down. I told them in the past whenever we’ve had to demolish buildings, we’ve helped people find places on other properties we own if need be and we’ve had good success with that.”
If approved, the development team expects the construction schedule to last about year and a half.