10-story building would take over much of downtown Madison block

“The developers are still working on details such as the amount of green roof and number of solar panels they will be able to install on the roof, as well as the number of charging stations for electric vehicles,” said Jonathan Cooper, chair of CNI’s steering committee for the project. “I think the neighborhood is generally pleased with the energy efficiency and the sustainability aspects of the proposal.”

According to Cooper, some residents asked about affordability of the units and increased traffic on what is a tight corridor in the area around the Dane County Courthouse and soon-to-be-expanded jail.

“We have a bunch of studio-sized units that would be affordable at 30% of Dane County Median Income,” Bosben said. “We feel that right off the bat we are hitting that mark. We’re also in discussions with the Affordable Housing Trust Fund city representative and seeing if they would like to make an investment on bringing down the rents for a certain number of units for a period of time.”

While the total number of units the apartment building will have has yet to be decided, Bosben estimated that approximately 40 units will fall into the affordable range.