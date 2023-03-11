As a child growing up near Eau Claire, Madison was the city Taylor Drogemuller would miss after leaving.

“I remember being a little kid and we would take field trips here,” Drogemuller said. “It was such a big deal to go to the Capitol, such a big deal to go walk out to State Street.”

“It’s different once you live here, but there’s just a lot of energy here,” she said.

The memory of that energy stayed with Drogemuller through college and a move to Nashville, Tennessee.

So, five years ago, when she decided she wanted to be closer with family, instead heading back to Chippewa Falls, Drogemuller began calling Madison home.

Also having some family here, Drogemuller finds Madison serves as the perfect middle ground between city life and the small town vibe she grew up with.

“It’s not as exciting, but I still get that feeling when I see the Capitol in the distance. There’s so many smart and talented people here, it’s so exciting being around that,” Drogemuller said.

A self-described shy child, Drogemuller didn’t plan on being where she is now at 35 — an adult and communities program coordinator for the Neighborhood House Community Center.

But she is glad she ended up here.

“It’s just fun. It’s fun to get to know people, it’s fun to hear their stories. See the same people every week, shoot the breeze as they say,” Drogemuller said.

“People slowly get on your radar. Maybe you see them one time, then before you know it you see them every week. It does give you the warm fuzzies. Even if you’re just doing your job, greet them, making sure they get what they need. I just like them.”

Neighborhood House has seen many lives since it was first created in 1916 to serve a growing immigrant community.

Still in line with its original intent, Neighborhood House has grown into a local food pantry, community programming building, resource directory and so much more.

Drogemuller joined the team in 2021, after spending a few years in Nashville, Tennessee.

After graduating from Minnesota’s Winona State University in 2009, Drogemuller spent a few years in Chippewa Falls before deciding it was time for a change.

So off to Nashville she went.

“I studied environmental science. It was something I always loved, what I wanted to learn about. I grew up doing a lot of things outside and I never really thought about what I would do with that degree. I was just like, ‘I know I love this,’” Drogemuller said.

From a shy kid in northern Wisconsin to talking to strangers for work, how did you eventually get here?

In high school, I was really shy. So it was something that I had kind of always had to work on.

My last job in Wisconsin, before I moved to Tennessee, I was working at a bridal shop fitting mostly men for tuxedos, also helping with the bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, and weddings are kind of loaded. I think that really helped me learn how to break the ice and talk to people.

I saw a lot of different lifestyles at the (Nashville YMCA). We had people living in the parking lot and people from the Nashville Predators (hockey team) come in. It was like this huge range of people.”

When did you choose to move towards community engagement work?

I found it way harder to find a job after college than I thought I would. I guess I never thought about that before in my 22-year-old mind, (but) I was through my college years, trying to meet new people.

I moved to Nashville when I was 27. I started volunteering at the local parks and I also got a job at the local YMCA there. Because I did have a hard time getting my career off the ground after college, I thought it would look better on my resume. I got really involved with the volunteering, worked with the community, and just really felt like I loved it.

What makes Neighborhood House special to you?

Because we’re small — I love being small in a lot of ways. Of course, I hope Neighborhood House grows so we can help more people, but I think with being small, there isn’t the pressure of (not being able to) talk to people because you need be getting X, Y and Z done. I feel like it is my job at the end of the day.

It’s just a different work environment, its a different pace. We have the creativity to make our own programs and make those programs be what we want them to be.

(Neighborhood House) was working really closely with a lot of the youth and their families during COVID, so they really got to know those families. Not many people were coming around during that time, so the people that did, (Neighborhood House staff) got to know really well. I think that kind of sets the tone for people just coming in just to say hi.

How does programming get divided?

The legal clinic for is a good example. Laura (Gundlach, Neighborhood House executive director) was the only one that was here when it started, so she was the one who knew what was going on with it the most. She handles communication with the lawyers who come in.

Then Sarah (the program assistant) is recruiting people who need the legal services. So she’s sending out all those communications, “can you come in at this time,” making the schedule for it. But she’s usually gone by the time the legal clinic (starts). So then I’m here, and take over.

I start directing traffic and talking to the lawyers, getting everybody signed in and explaining what the legal clinic is and isn’t for.

So yeah, it’s kind of like evenly divided. None of us have like our own team under us.