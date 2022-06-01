Neighbor reports garage fire, alerts occupants at South Side home, authorities say

A neighbor reported a garage fire at a South Side home on Tuesday night before the residents were aware of it, the Madison Fire Department reported.

The neighbor of the home in the 900 block of Dane Street called 911 at 7:50 p.m. after noticing smoke coming from the garage, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Fire crews arrived at 7:56 p.m. and found light gray smoke in the area. As they entered the garage, they found flames and smoke, and they quickly put out the fire, Schuster said.

Occupants were home, but unaware of the fire until the neighbor let them know after calling 911, Schuster said.

No one was injured, but the garage and some items stored inside were damaged. The cause is under investigation, Schuster said.

