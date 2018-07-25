With the 2018 primary election less than three weeks away, voters who don't have valid identification to vote can obtain it for free from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles.
Many people already have proper identification to vote, such as a driver license, military or student ID, passport, etc., but for those who don't, a free ID is available.
There is no unique "voter ID." What applicants receive is a Wisconsin ID, and it looks like a driver license.
The DMV has a website for applicants to find out what documents need to be taken to a DMV office or used in an online application, such as a birth certificate, old driver license, Social Security card, etc.
For those who can't readily get the proper documents, the DMV has a petition process, with the receipt given a valid document to take to the polls, while waiting for the proper documents.
The DMV also set up a hotline to answer questions, at 844-588-1069.
The partisan primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Polls open statewide at 7 a.m. The fall general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 6.