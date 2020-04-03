Nearly half of absentee ballots issued by city have been returned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A little less than half of the absentee ballots issued by the city of Madison for the primary election on Tuesday have been returned to be counted, the City Clerk's Office said.

The city has issued a total of 86,694 absentee ballots, 40,387 of which had been returned, the City Clerk's Office said on Twitter. That's a return rate of about 47 percent.

Of the absentee ballots returned, 4,828 have been cast via drive-up voting — including 484 ballots dropped off curbside on Friday alone. The clerk's office was still processing about 800 requests for absentee ballots received by the 5 p.m. deadline on Friday.

As the city attempts to balance democracy and public health, curbside registration and voting is available at all 66 of the city's polling places, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a recent statement. That method is encouraged for voters with underlying health conditions, recent symptoms of illness, or recent exposure to somebody with illness.