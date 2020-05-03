Nearly 8,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are nearly 8,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus across Wisconsin, public health officials reported Sunday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 7,964 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus as of Sunday. This is up by 304 people from Saturday.

There have been 339 people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in the state.

There are four new confirmed cases in Dane County as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, bringing the total up to 438, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. As of Sunday, 22 people have died in Dane County from COVID-19.

Also Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers announced a number of new community testing events for the new coronavirus in northwest Wisconsin. Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at the testing sites.

The state Department of Health Services, Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard are all working with local health officials to create these testing opportunities in areas with a known lack of access or need of additional testing.