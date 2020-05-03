You are the owner of this article.
Nearly 8,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin
COVID-19 coronavirus (copy)

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

There are nearly 8,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus across Wisconsin, public health officials reported Sunday. 

The state Department of Health Services reported 7,964 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus as of Sunday. This is up by 304 people from Saturday. 

There have been 339 people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in the state.

There are four new confirmed cases in Dane County as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, bringing the total up to 438, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. As of Sunday, 22 people have died in Dane County from COVID-19.

Also Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers announced a number of new community testing events for the new coronavirus in northwest Wisconsin. Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at the testing sites.

The state Department of Health Services, Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard are all working with local health officials to create these testing opportunities in areas with a known lack of access or need of additional testing.

Evers said there is still "some work to do" to ensure people are being tested statewide despite much success in major cities. 

"Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day is now one of our success stories here in Wisconsin," Evers said.

Additional community testing sites will be announced at a later date. 

