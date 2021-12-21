Nearly 150 Omicron cases found in Dane County, health officials say

Dane County has registered a massive jump in Omicron cases in recent days, with about 150 residents having tested positive for the new variant on Tuesday up from just three last Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County said.

The Department of Health Services had only 19 confirmed cases of Omicron statewide as of Monday, putting the spread of the variant in Dane County in line with a runaway spread across the country that has prompted health advisories as the holiday weekend fast approaches.

“We will likely see rapid spread of Omicron in Dane County in the coming days and weeks," Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health, said in a statement.

"We all need to be prepared and take action now so that we can preserve our hospital capacity and prevent severe outcomes,” she said.