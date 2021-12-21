Nearly 150 Omicron cases found in Dane County, health officials say

Dane County has registered a massive jump in Omicron cases in recent days, with about 150 residents having tested positive for the new variant on Tuesday up from just three last Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane County said.
The Department of Health Services had only 19 confirmed cases of Omicron statewide as of Monday, putting the spread of the variant in Dane County in line with a runaway spread across the country that has prompted health advisories as the holiday weekend fast approaches.
“We will likely see rapid spread of Omicron in Dane County in the coming days and weeks," Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health, said in a statement.
"We all need to be prepared and take action now so that we can preserve our hospital capacity and prevent severe outcomes,” she said.
The vaccination status of residents with Omicron is unknown at this time since genetic sequencing has not been matched with records in the state's disease surveillance system, said Sarah Mattes, a spokesperson with Public Health. Whether or not anyone has been hospitalized with Omicron in Dane County is not yet known for the same reason, Mattes said.
With Christmas days away, Public Health urged residents to get tested before gathering with family and friends.
If taking a home rapid test, officials recommended taking the test as soon as possible before gathering with others. Public Health also operates a testing site at 2230 S. Park St., which will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve though will be closed on Christmas Day. Public Health has expanded its number of available appointments in anticipation of increased holiday demand, Mattes said.
Other measures can include keeping gatherings "small and short" and taking extra precautions with elderly people or those that are immunocompromised and have chronic health conditions.
Despite the colder temperatures expected over the holiday weekend, the health agency suggested opening windows for better ventilation or moving gatherings outside to curb the spread of the new variant.
As for getting vaccinated, it is likely too late to benefit from a vaccine or a boosters ability to mitigate symptoms by Christmas, Public Health said. Though officials urged getting vaccinated or a booster shot as Omicron continues to spread in the coming weeks.
Lucas Robinson's 5 favorite stories of the year
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and me) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included my coverage (with an assist from Kelly Meyerhofer) of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.