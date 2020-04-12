You are the owner of this article.
Nearly 130 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Wisconsin
Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin grew by nearly 130 cases Sunday, state health officials reported Sunday.

There are 3,341 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across Wisconsin as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health Services. The total increased by 128 cases from Saturday to Sunday. 

Across the state, 974 people have been hospitalized while 144 people have died from COVID-19. 

A total of 337 confirmed cases have been reported in Dane County as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. There have been 12 people who died in the county from the respiratory disease.

