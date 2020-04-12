Nearly 130 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Wisconsin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin grew by nearly 130 cases Sunday, state health officials reported Sunday.

There are 3,341 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across Wisconsin as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Health Services. The total increased by 128 cases from Saturday to Sunday.

Across the state, 974 people have been hospitalized while 144 people have died from COVID-19.

A total of 337 confirmed cases have been reported in Dane County as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. There have been 12 people who died in the county from the respiratory disease.

