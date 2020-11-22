Near perfect weather and COVID-19 bolsters the opening of deer season

“I think we’ll be a little busier,” Clark said. “And of course the weather is just wonderful today. I’ve seen a lot of deer, but nothing big enough to shoot.”

That wasn’t the case for Paul Merline. He was hunting near his town of West Point home in Columbia County and shot an 11-point buck around 7 a.m. It marked the first time in more than 30 years that he’s had success that early in the opener. He got in the woods to his ground blind about 5:45 a.m. and took the shot a little after 7 a.m. as the buck was following a doe.

“You hear stories all the time about guys or gals sitting in their stands and as soon as it gets light the deer walks by and their season is over,” Merline recalled. “Well, that happened to me. It’s kind of cool.”

Over in Spring Green, the back door of Prem Meats was bustling with activity. This has been a busy fall for brothers Marty and Terry Prem. They both were armed with knives as they helped skin deer on specially designed sawhorses that cradle the deer. The bow season was so active that for a two-week period, the Prems had to turn away business because they had run out of cooler space.

“That’s not normally like us,” Marty Prem said. “I think people have a lot more time on their hands.”