About 3,000 Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin were without electricity Wednesday evening, and the utility has shut off gas to more than 500 customers in western Wisconsin because of flooding.
The utility cut off natural gas service to the village of Wonewoc overnight Tuesday because of flooding on the Baraboo River. About 100 customers in Reedsburg and 40 in La Valle also lost service because of rising water.
Alliant spokeswoman Annemarie Newman said if pilot lights are snuffed out gas can accumulate inside homes, creating an explosion hazard.
“It’s very unusual that we have to do this,” she said.
The Baraboo River was nearly 2 feet above major flood stage overnight, according to the National Weather Service, though water receded about 0.2 of an inch during the early morning hours.
Newman said workers were going house to house Wednesday restoring service to those who were not flooded and expected most service would be restored by the end of the day.
“It depends partly on when is the customer’s property ready to receive service,” she said.
Residents with flood damage need to have their furnaces, water heaters and dryers inspected to determine if they are safe to operate.
Newman said as many as 15,000 customers were without electricity at the peak of shutoffs at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.