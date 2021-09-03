 Skip to main content
Natural gas line rupture causes evacuation of construction site on Far West Side, authorities say
Natural gas line rupture causes evacuation of construction site on Far West Side, authorities say

Madison Fire Department fire truck, State Journal file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A natural gas line rupture and build-up caused the evacuation of a construction site on the Far West Side on Thursday morning, authorities reported.

Fire crews responded to the construction site at Waterbend Drive and South Pleasant View Road at 8:35 a.m. Thursday at the request of MGE after a gas line rupture outside of a building caused natural gas to travel into the vacant apartments nearby, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

MGE had already shut down the gas line and evacuated workers from the surrounding buildings, Schuster said.

Firefighters entered the building and detected dangerous levels of natural gas, so they evacuated and allowed the building to naturally ventilate for about 30 minutes, Schuster said.

When they re-entered the building, levels were below the explosive limit everywhere except areas without windows, such as bathrooms and closets, so they set up a positive pressure ventilation fan and pushed out the remaining gas, Schuster said.

