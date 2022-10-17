Natural gas leak prompts evacuation of 4-story apartment building in Sun Prairie, authorities say

A natural gas leak prompted evacuation of a four-story apartment building in Sun Prairie on Sunday night, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported.

At about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue crew were sent to the building in the 600 block of West Main Street and found gas readings on the fourth floor in excess of 1% LEL (Lower Explosive Limit), assistant chief Thane Westermeyer said in a statement.

Similar or higher readings were found on other floors and an evacuation of the building was ordered, per departmental protocol, with Sun Prairie police assisting, Westermeyer said.

We Energies and building maintenance located the source of the suspected leak and contained it, and the building was ventilated before the estimated 100 residents and pets were allowed to return after about 2 hours, Westermeyer said.

No injuries were reported.