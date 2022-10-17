Natural gas leak prompts evacuation of 4-story apartment building in Sun Prairie, authorities say

A natural gas leak prompted evacuation of a four-story apartment building in Sun Prairie on Sunday night, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue reported.
At about 11:20 p.m. Sunday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue crew were sent to the building in the 600 block of West Main Street and found gas readings on the fourth floor in excess of 1% LEL (Lower Explosive Limit), assistant chief Thane Westermeyer said in a statement.
Similar or higher readings were found on other floors and an evacuation of the building was ordered, per departmental protocol, with Sun Prairie police assisting, Westermeyer said.
We Energies and building maintenance located the source of the suspected leak and contained it, and the building was ventilated before the estimated 100 residents and pets were allowed to return after about 2 hours, Westermeyer said.
People are also reading…
No injuries were reported.
Reporter Chris Rickert's 5 favorite stories from 2021
This year provided plenty of opportunity to look more closely at how some of last year's top issues — including the pandemic, elections and race relations — continue to affect us all.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
Two people affiliated with the group have posted more than $220,000 in bail since last summer.
Chronic absenteeism among Madison middle schoolers doubled with the advent of the pandemic.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
Mothers of students targeted in violence call for better security at school.