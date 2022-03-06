National Weather Service: Tornado confirmed in Stoughton Saturday night

National Weather Service storm crews determined a tornado touched down Saturday night in Stoughton amid a line of severe storms that ripped through the area, snapping power poles and blowing out windows in homes.

The weather service confirmed an EF 1 tornado touched down near the town of Dunkirk about 9:53 p.m. and left a path of debris that was roughly 5 miles long.

Four hundred of Stoughton Utility’s 9,000 customers were without power as of noon Sunday after power poles were snapped.

Roughly 75% of the utility’s customer base was initially without power Saturday night due to the storm, utility director Jill Weiss said. She estimated the remaining 400 customers still without power could have their lights back by 4 p.m. Sunday, but that estimate came with a hard caveat due to problems that could arise as crews work.

“We’ll have repair work going into next week for sure,” she said.

Weiss, who had been working through the night along with Stoughton Utility crews and crews from Cedarburg, Waunakee, Lake Mills, Mount Horeb, Prairie Du Sac, and Hartford, to return power to customers said damage caused by Saturday’s storm was more substantial than a system that moved through the area in 2019, which caused significant damage in Stoughton and tornados to break out across Iowa and Minnesota.

“It’s incredibly generous and kid of them to help support us when we’re in need,” Weiss said of the area utility companies that came to Stoughton’s aid, as well as about 10 others who offered help. “It was an incredible outpouring of support from our municipal utility partners.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Wagner said survey crews were sent to Stoughton Sunday morning to inspect damage patterns and determine whether a tornado touched down in the community Saturday evening. Wagner, who works out of the National Weather Service’s Milwaukee office, said winds reached approximately 95 miles per hour and the storm system that moved through had the potential to produce tornados.

Wagner said survey crews look for patterns in damage to determine if a tornado was present, if trees are fell in a circular pattern or if debris looks like it had been lifted upward and scattered. With straight line winds, debris is often thrown in a consistent straight line pattern, but if a tornado was present, that debris is distributed in a more chaotic pattern.

There are a cases where both severe straight line winds and tornados can occur and last night was an example of that, he said.

Dane County is anticipating a snow storm after temperatures reached nearly 60 degrees on Saturday, following the cold front that brought severe weather to the area Saturday evening.

The city of Madison has 32 trucks standing by to begin plowing the city streets around midnight, when the snowstorm is expected to start.

The snowstorm is anticipated to last through the Monday morning commute, and slippery road conditions are likely.

