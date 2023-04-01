It’s one thing to put mustard on a sandwich. It’s another thing to put it on donuts and ice cream, something that Barry Levenson, who founded the National Mustard Museum and store now located in Middleton, stands by and promotes.

“Boy, there’s so many things to do with mustard,” he said, clarifying that the mustard he puts on ice cream is fruity.

“You know, it’s not just for hot dogs anymore,” he continued, adorned in a yellow shirt with a hot dog tie with only mustard on it.

The Verona resident, who also teaches food law at UW-Madison, may like mustard an inordinate amount, but who can blame him? He successfully argued a U.S. Supreme Court case with mustard in his pocket. He met his wife at a mustard-tasting event. He used the condiment as a crutch when his beloved Boston Red Sox lost the World Series nearly 40 years ago.

It seems to have done a lot of good for him.

He’s also given countless residents in the Madison area an introduction to a ubiquitous condiment, and he’d kindly do the same for you, too.

Just don’t ask if he sells ketchup.

What brought you to the Madison area?

I’m originally from Worcester, Massachusetts. And I came here to grad school and then law school back in 1970. And I just stayed because it was a great place and I just love it here. So I’ve been here, what, more than 50 years? My gosh, that’s crazy. My last job as a lawyer was to be an assistant attorney general for the state of Wisconsin. I had been head of the criminal appeals division.

In 1986, though, my beloved Red Sox lost the World Series. And I was so depressed. I couldn’t sleep, so I went to Woodman’s on the East Side, where I lived at the time, and just roamed up and down the aisles. And I decided I needed a hobby. And when I turned down the condiment aisle, nothing happened until I reached the mustards, when I heard a voice kind of call out to me, “If you collect us, they will come.”

And I began collecting jars of mustard at the time. I didn’t quit my job right away. I stayed at the criminal appeals division. In fact, during that time, like six months later, I argued a case at the U.S. Supreme Court, and I did so with a jar of mustard in my pocket that I had found going down the hallway at the hotel I was staying at. At the time, I had maybe 50 or 60 or 70 mustards in my then very small collection, and I didn’t have time to go back to my room so I just brought it with me. It was just a little jar. And I took it with me and argued that case with the jar of mustard in my pants pocket.

What made you want to transition to this? It’s a bit more lighthearted, I imagine, than the criminal appeals division.

I was fascinated by mustards and I think I decided a few years later, as my collection grew and people started to be interested in it and would smile when they would see it, I said, “This could be a lot of fun.” So I kind of went off the deep end and just quit and opened the museum and store in Mount Horeb in 1992.

What did your colleagues think or say when you left?

Everyone thought I was nuts. They still think I’m nuts, which is fine. Criminal law can be very depressing. It doesn’t have to be. It was invigorating. I loved the job. And I miss doing oral arguments at the state Supreme Court and writing briefs. But I’m just happy doing this. It’s just more rewarding to see smiles on faces than tags on toes. Although, I have not totally divorced myself from law. I wrote a book on food law and another one is coming out. “Habeas Codfish” came out in 2001.

What keeps the museum in the Madison area?

There’s a big attachment for mustard in Wisconsin, with the German influence. And what keeps me here is I love the state of Wisconsin. This is my home. I love it here, even though I’m still a Red Sox fan — I still do that. And I still love fried clams back in Massachusetts. My last meal would be whole belly fried clams.

Do you truly dislike ketchup?

Well, let’s put it this way. According to the National Condiment Research Council annual report (there is no such thing), ketchup is now the leading cause of childhood stupidity in America. I’ll say no more.

Do you dislike mayonnaise?

Mayonnaise could just be renamed five-hour lethargy, you know, it’s loopy. It’s fatty. It’s boring.

Do you dislike relish?

Relish is OK, along with mustard. In fact, I had relish and two different mustards today with some hot dogs.

What about hot sauce?

It’s OK.

What’s your favorite mustard?

I love a good, strong horseradish mustard. I also like a good, bitey Dijon mustard.

I hate to ask, but do you ever get tired of it, or have you ever thought that you don’t want to taste mustard?

No. I love it. I probably taste, even though we’ve got about 6,700, I’ve probably tasted at least 3,000.