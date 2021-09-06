When Jeff Olson met a guy in Hoyt Park and caught a ride with him to Texas in 1981, he was a 19-year-old Madison West High School graduate with a backpack in his lap and $150 in his pocket. When he returned 15 years later, he was a trained horticulturist and the founder of a successful Dallas tree care business that trimmed and removed trees for the likes of future president George W. Bush and business magnate Ross Perot.

When he moved back to Wisconsin with his wife and kids, he’d sold the company. He planned to take a year off to consider his options; he liked working with trees, but the years he’d spent climbing had worn him out. After so long away, he was eager to spend a winter deer hunting.

But on a hunting trip in Barneveld, on that first winter back home, he fell from a deer stand. The accident left him paralyzed from the chest down — and unsure what was next.

“I didn’t know what I could do,” Olson said. “It's really common when you (have) a spinal cord injury that you don’t know what you can and can’t do.” He started selling off his chainsaws, and he gave others to friends.

But soon he was getting around in an all-terrain electric wheelchair and a secondhand van with hand controls. He started to broker tree care jobs, quoting a job and then selling it to another company. He even devised a way to load and unload his stump grinder onto his trailer on his own, so that he could take solo jobs doing stump removal.

He started asking his friends to give back his saws. “It was like, ‘Wait a second, I can do this,’” Olson said. He began a new company, Arbor Systems, in 2002.

Through a mutual friend, he met Chris Heise, a 19-year-old who’d come down from Rhinelander to study at Herzing University. Heise had worked summers for his uncle’s tree care business, and he was looking for part-time tree work.

Soon, they were a two-man team, with Heise climbing the trees and Olson hauling brush in his power chair. “I taught everything I knew to him, and he just excelled,” Olson said.

Olson set up shop in the basement of a Verona barn, where the rent was cheap. After two years as a two-man crew, Arbor Systems added employees and equipment, always looking for ways to minimize the climbing and strain on the workers.

“I try to take as much of the labor out of it as possible, buy the best equipment,” Olson said.

The business moved to the south side of Madison and eventually to Oregon. When a neighboring lot went up for sale around 2009, the company bought it, and together Olson and Heise began planning for a workshop with enough space to keep the company’s growing arsenal of machinery out of the elements.

“We built pretty much our dream shop,” Olson said, looking around the space. Today, the company runs $1 million of equipment each day, Olson said. There’s the wood chipper that can handle a 20-inch tree limb and the truck that can hold 24 yards of wood chips. There’s a DitchWitch skid steer that does the heavy lifting. There’s also a 30-inch wood planer and a kiln out back, additions that let the company turn some of the trees it removes into two-by-fours and wide wood planks of walnut, cherry and cedar.

“We couldn't bear to see it go to waste into firewood,” Olson said.

Once a year, a friend of Olson’s comes by with his mill, leaving behind a massive stockpile of lumber. Some boards lean against one wall of the shop, while more lay drying on racks and in the kiln behind the shop.

At first, they milled just for fun, using the wood for their own hobby projects: cutting boards, end tables, dining tables and picture frames. But as the pandemic triggered a lumber shortage, the two wondered if there might be a market for their wood. On a whim a few months back, Heise put a post on Facebook.

“In a matter of about three hours we had almost 30 people that were willing to meet to take a look at the wood we had,” Heise said.

From that post alone, they sold a couple thousand dollars worth of lumber, Olson said. Looking ahead, he’d like to expand that side of the business. Maybe on slow days they could even build furniture to sell, Olson said.

“We’re usually not slow, though. That’s the downside. Our honesty and integrity has built a pretty strong business.”

These days, Olson drives around in a van with a license plate that reads “TREGUY,” meeting with customers and giving quotes year round. Heise can usually be found up a tree or atop a bucket truck, leading the crew of four to five. The workshop and equipment are all paid off, Olson said. And after years of investing everything he made back into the business, he finally started paying himself about eight years ago.

Heise, 36, said it’s impressive to see the way the business has grown over the last two decades. Olson, meanwhile, thinks Heise deserves a lot of credit.

“I couldn't have done it without him,” Olson said. “We literally built it together.”

When Olson, 58, retires, Heise hopes to buy the business. “I want to be able to continue what we started,” Heise said.

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

Olson: The love of trees, or the knowledge of trees. And the camaraderie that you build within a team. This year, more than any, I think, I really have such a strong team. Building a team is really gratifying, to have a group of guys that love what they're doing.

Heise: Friendship, and just the communication that we all have between us (that) really makes everything go efficiently.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

Olson: Educating people on trees and the do's and don'ts. And being honest about it. We love to educate. That’s kind of the driving force of the business.

Heise: Increasing the health of the urban forest and giving people a better understanding of what trees in our community actually give in benefit to everyone.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?

Olson: Give everything you have into it, and then you can build anything you want. Put your heart and soul into it. The more positive energy you put forth, the more positive energy you’ll get in return.

Heise: Take your time, think it through. Make sure you have a good game plan before you jump into something, and make sure you have quality people that are wanting to help you. And follow through with what you tell people.

Are you hiring?

Olson: No. I’ve been really lucky to have a couple of guys step up this year that are just phenomenal. I mean, if I found the perfect person that wanted to work with us, I won’t say no. But I'm not going out to hire right now.

