Music, art and theater coming up this weekend

Folk Ball Festival: Join a folk-dance party at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday nights, plus a dance workshop and teaching circles Saturday afternoon at the Folk Ball taking place in the Great Hall at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. Suggested donation$15/workshop, $30/party, $125/weekend. See “Madison Folk Ball” on Facebook for bands and details.

“The Four Seasons”: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs the classic with guest violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Overture Center’s Capitol Theater, 201 State St. Tickets $19 to $95. wcoconcerts.org

Fun Prairie Frozen Fest: Head to Sun Prairie for outdoor and indoor events at various venues through Feb. 2, including a winter egg hunt, cardboard sledding race, sled dog demo and much more. See the full schedule at cityofsunprairie.com/1472/Frozen-Fest.

“Airness”: Forward Theater Company presents a coming-of-age tale about finding pure joy, set in the world of air guitar competitions, through Feb. 12 at the Playhouse at the Overture Center, 201 State St. This weekend’s performances, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, will be followed with a night of rock ’n’ roll trivia and air guitar competitions Monday at High Noon Saloon. forwardtheater.com

Groove and Glide: Enjoy a night of free, all-ages ice skating at Vilas Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. cityofmadison.com/parks/events/grooveandglide.cfm

Paul Rowe and Martha Fischer: This UW Mead Witter School of Music concert will feature Schubert’s “Winterreise.” 7:30 p.m. Friday, UW Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. Also, 3 p.m. Sunday, UW Mead Witter School of Music annual concert, “Schubert at the Piano: The Winterreise Years,” led by pianists Martha Fischer and Bill Lutes. $15 adults, free for students; live stream also available. music.wisc.edu/concerts-events

“See Me”: Exhibit of art created by and for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Wisconsin, through Feb. 16 at River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. www.riverartsinc.org/see-me

Kids in the Rotunda: Presenting L.E.X., a clean hip-hop artist, educator, author, poet and DJ from Milwaukee in a family-friendly show. 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center. Free. overture.org/engage/kids-in-the-rotunda

Winter Prom: Madison Parks dance for families with children age 13 and younger, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. Tickets $25 adult/child pair, $5 additional family members. cityofmadison.com/calendar/winter-prom-1

Candlelight Hike in Edgerton: Hike through Silverwood County Park, 77 Silver Road, followed by bonfire and refreshments, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Suggested donation: $5/person, $15/car. www.silverwoodpark.org

Loud in the Library: Fundraiser for Monona Library in “The Price is Right” style, with games and music. 7 p.m. Saturday. $30. mymonona.com/1122/Loud-in-the-Library

“Encore in Black and White”: Filmed version of four short plays by Encore Studio for the Performing Arts. 8 p.m. Friday and Feb. 3, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 4. Mary DuPont Wahlers Theatre, 1480 Martin St. $15 donation ($5 students). encorestudio.org

Winter Festival of Poetry: The eight-week series of poetry readings is themed “The Big Cheese,” with different cheeses and poets presented each week. 2 p.m. Sunday. Arts & Literature Lab, 111. S. Livingston St. Free/donations. artlitlab.org/events/winter-festival-of-poetry-week-2-0

Centennial organ concert: Andrew Schaeffer performs on the Luther Memorial Church organ, recreating the dedication recital from 100 years ago. 3 p.m. Sunday, Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave. www.luthermem.org/events