MUM's Linda Ketcham says listening, avoiding 'white fragility' important for nonprofit work

In July, MUM opened Healing House, the first recuperative shelter in Wisconsin for families who are experiencing homelessness and don’t have a place to recover when a parent or child is discharged from the hospital.

And those are just a few of MUM’s initiatives.

For each of the projects, Ketcham is quick to credit MUM staff members with their success. She said 65% of MUM’s 31 staff members have experienced the justice system firsthand.

“And they’re amazing employees,” Ketcham said. “Every one of us is more than the worst thing we’ve done. Having made a mistake — as terrible as sometimes the mistakes we make are — it doesn’t mean we don’t have something to contribute.”

You mentioned there have been times where you’ve heard difficult feedback from your co-workers who have lived experience. Do you have any examples that stuck with you?

We had a staff meeting one time, where someone was leaving to go to a different position. We were talking about how to honor their time, and some of our staff were saying, “We need to have a party, we need to have a plaque.” And I was pushing back a little. I was saying, “Well can we just do a little certificate (and) a potluck or something?”