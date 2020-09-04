 Skip to main content
Multiple people injured in three-vehicle crash on East Side
Multiple people injured in three-vehicle crash on East Side

Three people were transported to area hospitals following a three-vehicle crash on South Stoughton Road Friday. 

All but one southbound lane on Stoughton Road remained closed around 3:45 p.m., as police continue to investigate the crash almost two hours after it took place near the Buckeye Road intersection, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. 

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, Schuster said. 

The Madison Fire Department responded to the crash after it took place around 2:05 p.m. Friday. Two people were ejected from their vehicle as a result of the crash, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. 

The driver of a vehicle that was headed southbound on Stoughton Road, lost control and struck a guardrail, causing them to be ejected DeSpain said. 

The driver landed on the hood of a car that was driving northbound on South Stoughton Road. A child passenger was also ejected from the first vehicle as it rolled over. Neither the driver or the passenger had been wearing a seat belt, DeSpain said. 

