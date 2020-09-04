Multiple people injured in three-vehicle crash on East Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three people were transported to area hospitals following a three-vehicle crash on South Stoughton Road Friday.

All but one southbound lane on Stoughton Road remained closed around 3:45 p.m., as police continue to investigate the crash almost two hours after it took place near the Buckeye Road intersection, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes, Schuster said.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the crash after it took place around 2:05 p.m. Friday. Two people were ejected from their vehicle as a result of the crash, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The driver of a vehicle that was headed southbound on Stoughton Road, lost control and struck a guardrail, causing them to be ejected DeSpain said.

The driver landed on the hood of a car that was driving northbound on South Stoughton Road. A child passenger was also ejected from the first vehicle as it rolled over. Neither the driver or the passenger had been wearing a seat belt, DeSpain said.

Unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake tops recent notable crimes

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.