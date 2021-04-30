Multiple outages leave more than 11,000 without power in Madison and surrounding areas

Six power outages in Madison and surrounding suburbs Friday night left more than 11,000 people without power, according to Alliant Energy.
Many homes lost power shortly before 10 p.m.
Some of the 11,524 customers who lost power had theirs restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m.
Additional information was not available.
Shanzeh Ahmad | Wisconsin State Journal
Shanzeh Ahmad is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in 2019 after getting a master's degree in journalism and public affairs from American University in Washington, D.C.
