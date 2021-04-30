 Skip to main content
Multiple outages leave more than 11,000 without power in Madison and surrounding areas
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Six power outages in Madison and surrounding suburbs Friday night left more than 11,000 people without power, according to Alliant Energy.

Many homes lost power shortly before 10 p.m.

Some of the 11,524 customers who lost power had theirs restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m.

Additional information was not available.

