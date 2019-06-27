As a hot, sunny day quickly gave way to a severe thunderstorm Thursday, multiple kayakers in the Madison area and Columbia County overturned in the storm.
At least three kayakers and one paddler-boarder overturned or needed help because of the storm, authorities said.
None of the kayakers were injured, and most got to shore on their own.
In Madison, one kayaker and a paddle-boarder needed help from Lake Rescue to get to shore.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Dane and Columbia counties after 3 p.m. for a storm capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts.
Within 10 minutes just before 4 p.m., the Madison Fire Department received calls of kayakers needing help in three different locations, spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said.
One of the reports was of an overturned kayak near Castle Place on Lake Mendota around 3:50 p.m. The wind had pushed the kayaker into shore, but the person was able to make it out of the water safely, Schuster said.
On Lake Monona, the wind pushed a kayaker and paddleboarder away from shore, and they could not get back, Schuster said.
“The Lake Rescue Team did retrieve (them) from the water and brought them safely to shore,” Schuster said.
The Madison Fire Department also responded to calls of “possible kayakers in distress” on Lake Monona near Olbrich Park, Schuster said. When emergency crews arrived, they did not see any boaters in the water who needed help. The Lake Rescue Team also searched the water by boat and did not find anyone, she said.
There was also a scare in the town of Lodi on Crystal Lake in Columbia County. After reports of two kayaks overturning, first respondents found an empty kayak on the lake, said Lodi Fire Chief Bobby Annen.
“When they found it, there were things in there that would make us believe it was occupied,” Annen said. “There was a shoe in there, candy, there were some alcoholic beverages as well. At that point we were like, ‘Oh boy, this must have been occupied.’”
A life vest was found floating in the water near the boat with a baseball cap. “At that point we had to assume we had somebody down,” Annen said.
After a two-hour search with sonar teams, multiple fire departments, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the paddlers from both kayaks returned to the scene and notified those searching for them that they were OK.
The two men told emergency personnel that one of the kayaks tipped, but the man who was in that kayak was able to swim to shore. The other kayaker was able to stay in his boat and paddle to shore.
“Given the clues, I really thought somebody was in the lake,” Annen said. “It’s a great outcome. I’m glad he’s OK … that’s what we’re here for, we’re just glad (he’s) safe.”
Sauk Prairie Eagle reporter Jake Ekdahl contributed to this report.