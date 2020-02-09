Multi-vehicle pile up closes portion of I-39-90

The Wisconsin State Patrol is rerouting traffic on Interstate 39-90 after a multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the Interstate Sunday afternoon.

The State Patrol is clearing the scene of the crash on I-39-90 westbound at the 167th mile marker and has activated the purple route, which closes the Interstate at Highways 26 and 14 in Janesville. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the Highway 14 exit from Interstate 39 north onto Highway 51 toward Edgerton.

Ramps to I-39-90 westbound in Janesville are also closed, the Janesville Police Department said.

The crash will take several hours to clear, the State Patrol said, and officials ask that drivers avoid the area as much as possible.

