You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Multi-vehicle pile up closes portion of I-39-90
0 comments
top story

Multi-vehicle pile up closes portion of I-39-90

{{featured_button_text}}
Multi-vehicle crash

The crash will take several hours to clear, the Wisconsin State Patrol said, and officials ask that drivers avoid the area as much as possible.

 WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

The Wisconsin State Patrol is rerouting traffic on Interstate 39-90 after a multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the Interstate Sunday afternoon.

The State Patrol is clearing the scene of the crash on I-39-90 westbound at the 167th mile marker and has activated the purple route, which closes the Interstate at Highways 26 and 14 in Janesville. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the Highway 14 exit from Interstate 39 north onto Highway 51 toward Edgerton. 

Ramps to I-39-90 westbound in Janesville are also closed, the Janesville Police Department said.

The crash will take several hours to clear, the State Patrol said, and officials ask that drivers avoid the area as much as possible. 

0 comments
0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics