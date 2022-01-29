MSCR fitness specialist put the ‘community’ in older-adult wellness

She’d been a corporate personal trainer, a teacher and the owner of her own fitness business. But it wasn’t until Jean O’Leary got her job as the 50-plus fitness specialist at Madison School & Community Recreation more than 18 years ago that she really found her niche.

“I just felt like I was home when I came to MSCR,” she said.

Nearly two decades later, O’Leary, 63, has decided to follow the example of so many of her over-50 fitness students: She’s retiring. But she plans to be back at MSCR to teach the occasional class, she said, and maybe to pursue even more recreational exercise on her own.

“We’re the community recreation provider for the city of Madison,” she said during a recent return to the MSCR East building at 4620 Cottage Grove Road.

“But for the older adults, it’s more than recreational. There’s a lot of fitness classes, and that’s very much what they’re drawn to. That’s what I’ve been very interested in: delivering fitness in a very accessible and affordable way. That’s sort of unusual. I had come from the corporate fitness world, where it’s membership-driven or money-driven, and this is all about participation.”

Who comes to the older-adult classes?

It’s a really big demographic. We have a lot of people in the program. Prior to COVID, we were close to 3,000 people per session, which is crazy. ... We have people in their 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s — and we had a woman who was still doing yoga at age 100. She couldn’t drive anymore, but somebody picked her up every week and brought her to class. She had been going to the same yoga class for 25 years. That’s a pretty powerful thing.

It’s a really long-standing program. I stepped in as it was about to grow and did a lot of fun things with it. The older-adult population in Madison is really active. There has to be a wide range of classes — from people who have mobility impairments all the way up to people who are really active for the age they are.

So — (it’s) kind of a challenge, but always, always, always happy people. When they did a little retirement party for me, I got 150 cards from older adults, and most of them were about how valuable the program is to them and to their lives — and how COVID just brought that home. We had to flip a lot of classes to virtual, which was acutely necessary. People were begging for things to do.

It’s interesting to me how they are very loyal, and they’re using our classes for health reasons, not just recreation, which is great. I’m very happy to have been a part of that for so long.

Why did you decide to retire?

Because I wanted to do these kinds of things myself. It was time. I’ve done everything in the fitness world that I’ve ever wanted to do. I think COVID took the edge off of how fun this job was for me, and it’s hard to see people struggle who don’t have access to things because they’re isolated. But slowly, people are coming back in person or they’re learning how to access the classes virtually. We have several hundred older adults in virtual exercise classes who were not savvy computer users prior to COVID. So the silver lining to that is that they now have access to a lot of different things.

I consider 20 gabby older adults coming in here and seeing their buddies two or three times a week for class a much more fun way to be in the fitness world than virtually. But I think the virtual classes (along with in-person classes) are here to stay.

What is next for you?

Some traveling. Maybe some exercise on my own time. When you’re in the recreation and fitness world, you work while everyone else is playing. That’s just the way it is. I’m a biker and hiker, and I’m looking forward to doing a lot more of that.

During your career, what have been the trends and greatest strides in fitness?

I think fitness and nutrition are two of the most fickle parts of a consumer’s life. Every other minute (you hear) caffeine is good for you. No, it’s bad. Exercise this much. No, this much. Do strength. No, do balance.

So I was always interested in how the research changes and how to explain that to clients you’re trying to help, or how that changes your job administratively.

What I noticed when I came to this job was that there were a lot of people in aquatics classes, which is a very limited resource. And people really need to function on land. They need walking and balance and strength and some agility, because that’s how they navigate through their day. So we started these classes called Functional Fitness, and we have now probably 20 of those a week in all different parts of town. Those kinds of classes put into a package all the different things people need into an hour.

We also try to educate people. We do wellness workshops.

I think a lot of the exercise research has now filtered down to older adults so that we know what they need — we’re not guessing. I think it’s good for people to know if their balance is bad or that they need a little more upper-body strength, or trunk strength. That’s what makes picking up your canoe hard — it’s trunk strength, not arm strength.

So — what am I supposed to do, as a 63-year-old woman, to make my life easier day to day? I guess that’s the way I look at it.

For me, it got boiled down to that very basic stuff, which I’m grateful for. We’re Americans, we look at exercise as something you do in a gym to lose weight. But most of the time it really isn’t that. That isn’t necessarily what people need, and what they lose sight of is that they feel better when they exercise.

That’s the thing I want people to put words to: That exercise makes me feel good. It’s kind of our magic bullet, and it needs to be around. It needs to be accessible. That’s why I liked MSCR right off the bat. It’s community fitness, which is as it should be.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.