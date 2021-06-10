MPD resists comparison between officer conduct at Mifflin Block Party, protests

In debriefing the committee about their handling of Mifflin, an annual gathering that has taken place since 1969, MPD officials reported 40 municipal ordinance citations directly related to the event. The majority of the ordinance citations were for underage possession or consumption of alcohol.

Four people went through the arrest processing center during the event, and, as a result of follow-up investigations, four misdemeanor referrals related to the damaged property investigations were made.

MPD’s conduct at Mifflin stood in contrast to their response to last summer's protests against police brutality that came in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, when large crowds formed downtown and property was also damaged. At those events, officers donned riot gear and dispatched chemical agents in attempts to disperse crowds.

Barnes was sworn in as chief in February and was not living in Madison a year ago, when the department was under the command of interim Chief Vic Wahl.