Movie screens come to life after COVID relief funds arrive

The money from the Wisconsin Movie Theater Grant Program was intended to be put toward pandemic-related measures and safeguards, as well as assist movie theaters while federal support remained stalled.

“Actually, most of those funds went to pay business personal property taxes to the city of Madison and other taxing entities. It basically came from government and went to the government, but at least that gave us a clean slate,” Reagan said. “I give my tip of the hat to Gov. Evers, his office and the people who administered that grant. I wish they could have been multiplied by a factor of 50 and sent to Washington.”

In spite of struggles with funding and delays, Flix Brewhouse Madison is ready to start showing movies again. Reagan said many of its staff members were willing to return to their jobs at the theater. The Madison location opened with a screening of Marvel’s "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Thursday night and is celebrating with giveaways all weekend long.

“We’ve got beer, flicks, good food and some friendly Madisonians to take care of you and give you a respite from all the crap that’s out there right now,” Reagan said. “For now, we're cautiously optimistic.”

