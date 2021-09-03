Movie screens come to life after COVID relief funds arrive

Cold beer is on tap once again at Flix Brewhouse Madison as the East Towne movie theater officially reopens.
The journey for Flix to open its doors was similar to many venues — a waiting game of mandates, occupancy restrictions, emergency orders and, most importantly, money.
“The main thing that happened, was that after an interminable delay, our funding from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant came through,” said CEO Allan Reagan. “That has given us the wherewithal to make peace with our landlord and hire people back and get going.”
Flix’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant arrived in August — eight months after Congress passed the bill allocating $16 billion in emergency relief grants to the venues and stages affected by the pandemic. The bipartisan bill ensured the money would be allocated to venues that lost business due to the pandemic, but the rollout was slow.
Other emergency relief initiatives, like the Paycheck Protection Program, took as little as six weeks between the legislation and the distribution of funds. For theaters and venues counting on this money to reopen, like Flix, the wait was especially difficult.
“In the meantime, you're just… you're just dying. I mean, you can't get started. You can’t do anything,” Reagan said.
Several venues in the Madison area were affected by the delay. The Overture Center waited months to receive its grant after pushing lawmakers to take action in December. The Barrymore didn’t receive SVOG funds until July 16, leaving the theater to plan its late summer and early fall schedule without federal grant money. General manager Steve Sperling noted that the Barrymore and other venues were able to receive state grants to sustain themselves until the federal dollars came through.
“We felt that it was just a matter of when. And financially, we were in a position that once we got it, we were going to be fine,” Sperling said. “We weren’t particularly worried.”
Flix Brewhouse was awarded $131,578 from the Wisconsin Movie Theater Grant Program last November. Fifty-four movie theater operators across the state received awards as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The program split the $10 million that had been allocated to the grant fund, providing eligible theaters in Wisconsin with an average award of $14,600 per screen.
When theaters in Wisconsin began receiving these state grants, many responded by opening and limiting audience sizes. Flix Brewhouse held off. Unlike some other recipients, such as Marcus Theatres, Flix stayed closed since it first shut down in March 2020.
“It has become abundantly clear that the economics simply don’t work to operate this way,” the company wrote that same November on its Madison website.
The money from the Wisconsin Movie Theater Grant Program was intended to be put toward pandemic-related measures and safeguards, as well as assist movie theaters while federal support remained stalled.
“Actually, most of those funds went to pay business personal property taxes to the city of Madison and other taxing entities. It basically came from government and went to the government, but at least that gave us a clean slate,” Reagan said. “I give my tip of the hat to Gov. Evers, his office and the people who administered that grant. I wish they could have been multiplied by a factor of 50 and sent to Washington.”
In spite of struggles with funding and delays, Flix Brewhouse Madison is ready to start showing movies again. Reagan said many of its staff members were willing to return to their jobs at the theater. The Madison location opened with a screening of Marvel’s "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Thursday night and is celebrating with giveaways all weekend long.
“We’ve got beer, flicks, good food and some friendly Madisonians to take care of you and give you a respite from all the crap that’s out there right now,” Reagan said. “For now, we're cautiously optimistic.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.