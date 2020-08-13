Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old girl Anisa Scott

Brandi Grayson, an activist in the Black community, said she also didn't know Anisa, but understands "what it means, what it looks like to be a bystander and be violated."

"On one hand we're protesting and saying all Black lives matter," Grayson told the crowd. "On one hand we're asking systems to stop killing us, and on the other hand we're killing ourselves."

Lamont Moses, 41, came to the memorial with other grassroots organizers from the Allied Drive neighborhood, handing out signs printed Thursday morning saying "Put the guns down, we've got to do better."

Moses, who was thinking of his 10-year-old and 12-year-old children, wants the signs plastered all over the city in an effort to put an end to the gun violence.

"It's a tragedy if this happens in any city to a child, not just Madison, Wisconsin," he said. "This is an innocent child that had her life snatched away from us."

While Sirena Flores, an incoming senior at UW-Madison, didn't know Anisa personally, her nieces did.

On Wednesday, she had to help explain to them the concept of life support and why it's sometimes better to let someone go if they're suffering.