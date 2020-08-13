Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old girl Anisa Scott

At 11:11 a.m. Thursday, a tangle of silver, red, pink and purple balloons rose above Brittingham Park, drifting with the wind in the direction of the hospital where at the same time the family of Anisa Scott were taking the 11-year-old girl off life support.
Compelled by the tragedy just two days earlier of a shooter firing into a car on Madison's East Side and striking Anisa in the head — causing critical injuries she died from Thursday after being taken off life support — a grief-stricken crowd of friends and strangers mourned at the Downtown park for a girl who should have been starting middle school this fall.
The memorial on the edge of Lake Monona drew mothers and fathers thinking about their own children, classmates, co-workers on her parents, and people who didn't know the family, expressing a range of emotions from grief and pain to anger and frustration as Anisa's death becomes the 10th homicide of the year in Madison and comes as gun violence surges this summer.
"It's time for this to stop, it's time for this to come to an end," said Lillian Hopkins, who starred in a web series with Anisa that was produced by local filmmaker Rafael Ragland, who those in attendance said in Anisa's stepfather. "We don't need to be burying our babies because of gun violence."
Unable to sleep Wednesday as she stayed up crying, Hopkins said Anisa's smile was like the "sun was shining."
Hopkins said the pain is compounded by the fatal shooting of her 15-year-old God-son in Chicago last month. She urged anyone with information on who shot Anisa to come forward.
"If you know what happened to the baby girl, I suggest you speak now or forever hold your peace," Hopkins said to a crowd of more than 100. "And I hope if you forever hold your peace, you don't have any peace."
As of Thursday afternoon, Madison police have made no arrests. Late Tuesday morning, Anisa was riding in a car near the intersection of East Washington and Lexington avenues when shots were fired from another vehicle, striking her in the head.
Police believe the driver of the vehicle carrying Anisa was the intended target in a summer that saw June break the one-month record for the number of shots-fired incidents to be topped again in July.
The family of Anisa, a student in the Sun Prairie School District, decided Wednesday to take her off life support.
Anisa's mother, Ashley Rios, and father, Marcel Scott, decided on the time being 11:11 a.m. because she was shot on Aug. 11 and was 11 years old.
Declan Carr was a classmate of Anisa at Sun Prairie's Horizon Elementary, who would have been joining him as a sixth grader at Prairie View Middle School.
"I just can't believe this, it's really unfair," Declan said, who came to Brittingham Park from Sun Prairie with his family. "She never deserved this."
In a statement, the Sun Prairie School District said its student services team has a plan in place to support students and families, and parents were directed to resources on how to help children grieve.
"We offer Anisa's family and friends our deepest condolences," Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said in a statement. "This is a senseless tragedy that is affecting our community widely."
Declan's father, Matt Carr, spent time in the elementary school the children attended as part of a program to involve dads in the classroom.
Carr said he met Anisa when she was in the same kindergarten as his son. Over the years of going into Horizon Elementary, Carr remembers Anisa as someone who stood up for friends, was very polite and had great character, calling her a "really special girl."
"There's certain kids who stand out as little beacons of light," Carr said. "That's exactly what she was. It's just sad to see her gone."
Lavern Brown, a mother of two, didn't know Anisa or her family. But she felt compelled to show her support because "that could have been anybody's child."
"I grew up in Madison, born and raised, so just to see this happen it's kind of tragic because it used to didn't be like this," Brown said. "She was in a car. It's like you can't even have kids enjoy a ride.
Brandi Grayson, an activist in the Black community, said she also didn't know Anisa, but understands "what it means, what it looks like to be a bystander and be violated."
"On one hand we're protesting and saying all Black lives matter," Grayson told the crowd. "On one hand we're asking systems to stop killing us, and on the other hand we're killing ourselves."
Lamont Moses, 41, came to the memorial with other grassroots organizers from the Allied Drive neighborhood, handing out signs printed Thursday morning saying "Put the guns down, we've got to do better."
Moses, who was thinking of his 10-year-old and 12-year-old children, wants the signs plastered all over the city in an effort to put an end to the gun violence.
"It's a tragedy if this happens in any city to a child, not just Madison, Wisconsin," he said. "This is an innocent child that had her life snatched away from us."
While Sirena Flores, an incoming senior at UW-Madison, didn't know Anisa personally, her nieces did.
On Wednesday, she had to help explain to them the concept of life support and why it's sometimes better to let someone go if they're suffering.
Flores, who is majoring in political science and sociology with a minor in African studies, said an idolization of firearms and a normalization of gun violence needs to end in order to prevent further children from being killed.
"To think that I'm 22 and babies haven't even made it to my age," she said. "Since yesterday I woke up and my heart was aching, just feeling pain and just feeling that mother's pain."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.