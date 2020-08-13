Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Declan's father, Matt Carr, spent time in the elementary school the children attended as part of a program to involve dads in the classroom.

Carr said he met Anisa when she was in the same kindergarten as his son. Over the years of going into Horizon Elementary, Carr remembers Anisa as someone who stood up for friends, was very polite and had great character, calling her a "really special girl."

"There's certain kids who stand out as little beacons of light," Carr said. "That's exactly what she was. It's just sad to see her gone."

Lavern Brown, a mother of two, didn't know Anisa or her family. But she felt compelled to show her support because "that could have been anybody's child."

"I grew up in Madison, born and raised, so just to see this happen it's kind of tragic because it used to didn't be like this," Brown said. "She was in a car. It's like you can't even have kids enjoy a ride.

Brandi Grayson, an activist in the Black community, said she also didn't know Anisa, but understands "what it means, what it looks like to be a bystander and be violated."