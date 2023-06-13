Clarence Gonstead was a Mount Horeb-based chiropractor who quickly became known around the world in the mid-20th century for his technique.

And now the building that houses his Mount Horeb chiropractic clinic has become part of the National and State Register of Historic Places.

The Gonstead Clinic of Chiropractic is internationally renowned not only for Gonstead's specific style in adjusting his patients but also for its mid-century modern architecture, said Thomas Potisk. Potisk was president of the clinic’s nonprofit arm, C.S. Gonstead Chiropractic Foundation from 2014-2016, and serves as the clinic’s unofficial historian, taking visitors on tours of the clinic at 1505 Springdale St.

Potisk also practices the Gonstead method of chiropractic, which he said differs from other types of chiropractic in that it is more than just a quick fix to someone’s ailment. A Gonstead chiropractor examines a patient’s spinal misalignments, nerve dysfunction and other issues, Potisk said.

Gonstead was born in 1889 to Norwegian immigrants and raised on a small farm near the Mount Horeb clinic, Potisk said.

He was known to have natural mechanical skills from a young age, Potisk said, fixing tractors, cars and other farm machinery.

But at age 19, Gonstead developed a severe case of rheumatoid arthritis that left him bedridden. After seeing doctor after doctor, Gonstead was treated by a chiropractor, whose adjustments helped alleviate his suffering.

This motivated Gonstead to pursue a career in chiropractic. He enrolled at the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where he graduated in 1923. Potisk said Gonstad came back to Mount Horeb and worked at the clinic until his death in 1978.

Having found a way to combine mechanical skills with spinal biomechanics, which is what made Gonstead so famous in the chiropractic community and among patients, Potisk said Gonstead would often be seen adjusting patients from sunrise until beyond sunset.

“An eight-hour day is half of a Norwegian work day,” Potisk said Gonstead would famously remark.

Historic clinic

Gonstead had the Mount Horeb clinic built in 1964. Renovations to preserve the building’s original mid-century modern aesthetic began in 1978 and are ongoing in 2023.

The clinic, Potisk said, was designed by a student of famous Wisconsin architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

That student is John Steinmann, who according to the Wisconsin Historical Society designed St. John’s Lutheran Church in Evansville, which is also on the National and State Register of Historic Places.

Potisk said it was a “long and arduous” five-year process to get the 29,000 square-foot clinic on both the National and State Register of Historic places, but worth it in the end.

“We saw this building and the importance that happened here, not only for the patients that got better here but for the profession,” Potisk said.

“It was close to being torn down around the 1990s, and people were wondering what we should do with it. Some chiropractors, one a student of Gonstead, pooled some money together and they were able to buy this clinic. That's how the foundation got started."

A walk into the clinic features a spacious waiting room where Gonstead and his team of up to four chiropractors would serve the thousands of patients a day, many from outside the U.S., who would line up out the door just to be seen and treated at the clinic. The clinic now has two practicing chiropractors, according to its website.

In 1966, Gonstead built a 40,000-square-foot hotel for the droves of visiting patients, which the clinic uses to this day but has been reduced to 20,000 square feet as a Walgreens store replaced half the space in 1995, Potisk said.

In the center of the waiting room is a fountain with art that adorns the walls as part of the original 1964 aesthetic, Potisk said. The waiting room also features several sleek and practical leather chairs.

The clinic has 12 treatment or adjusting rooms with all the original treatment furniture, a large convention room and six classrooms in the basement where Gonstead would teach chiropractors from around the world about his technique. A garage houses Gonstead's 1974 Cadillac, which he would use to transport international patients to and from the clinic.

There’s also Gonstead's office, which itself has a mid-century modern look with three chairs of a mustard yellow color and a couch with a mixture of burnt oranges and mustard yellows. His credentials hang on the office’s walls.

"We knew we had to preserve this," Potisk said.

