Mount Horeb is proud of its Scandinavian heritage.

Once a year, they put on pointy red hats and celebrate with a winter festival they call a Scandihoovian winter festival.

People packed into a hall Saturday to see adults test their spelling abilities in an adult bee.

Artists worked on snow sculptures throughout the day, and shops and restaurants showed off their best goods.

Frozen turkey bowling, which is just what it sounds, pitted residents against one another on what normally is the town ice rink. And couples showed off their strength and agility with a partner carrying contest.