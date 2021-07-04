Motorcyle crash kills one in town of Bristol

A 51-year-old woman died following a motorcycle crash on Highway N in the town of Bristol Sunday afternoon.
Emergency medical teams arrived on the scene, near the intersection of Highway N and Bristol Road at around 3 p.m. to find a motorcycle on its side roughly 20 feet away from the road. Bystanders had performed CPR on the victim until first responders arrived, Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Captain Corey Quinn said in a statement.
The motorcycle was traveling north on Highway N when the crash occurred. UW Med Flight was called to transport the woman, who was unresponsive, to a local hospital. The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Quinn said.
The Dane County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the incident.
