Two motorcyclists were injured Sunday night in separate but related crashes near Beaver Dam, with one rider flown to a hospital in critical condition.
The crashes happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 near Highway 33, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed at least four sport-style motorcycles were going south in a group, when two cycles collided.
"One rider was ejected and was lying in the left lane," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. "The other involved rider pulled over onto the right shoulder, walked into traffic and was struck by a southbound minivan, trying to avoid the first crash."
Both riders were taken to a nearby hospital, with one then flown by medical helicopter to a different hospital for treatment. The other rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The other motorcycle riders were not located.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office crash investigation team, 920-386-3726.