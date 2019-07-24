Two motorcyclists were injured, one seriously, when they struck a van in a Dodge County intersection on Tuesday.
The crash happened at about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highways A and KW in the town of Clyman, the Sheriff's Office said.
The initial investigation showed the van was going east on Highway KW and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, with the two motorcycles going north on Highway A, approaching the intersection.
"The van proceeded into the intersection and both motorcycles struck the van," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
Both motorcyclists were taken to Beaver Dam Hospital, with one then flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.
Traffic was detoured on Highway A for about 90 minutes.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Emergency units came from Juneau, Beaver Dam, Clyman, Lowell, Reeseville and Watertown.