Two people were killed in a crash on Madison's East side Friday night, according to Madison Police.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a motorcyclist heading East toward the interstate hit a pedestrian crossing East Washington Avenue near Eagen Road. Both were killed.

Speed is believed to be a factor, and traffic officials are currently getting an estimate on how fast the motorcycle was going, according to Sgt. Bernie Gonzalez.

Names have not been released pending notification of the victims' families. An investigation is ongoing.

