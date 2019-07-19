A motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash with an SUV on John Nolen Drive, a crash that shut down the thoroughfare for over two hours.
The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. at the intersection with North Shore Drive, Madison police said.
"The area was immediately shut down in order to protect the scene," said Sgt. Kurt Wege.
John Nolen Drive was shut down between Lakeside Drive and Broom Street so crews could work at the scene.
The identity of the fatal victim was not released pending notification of family.
Wege said police were not able to say if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
All roads affected by the crash were reopened shortly after 4 a.m.