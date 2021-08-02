Motorcyclist in Beltline crash that caused power outages has died

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the Beltline that caused power outages from Todd Drive to Seminole Highway on Tuesday has died.

The crash between a vehicle and motorcycle occurred Tuesday afternoon, after the motorcycle pulled out in front of the vehicle, which led to a collision and to the driver hitting an electrical pole, Madison police spokesperson Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.

The motorcyclist was unconscious and rescue measures were performed on scene before the person was taken to a hospital and died, Schmitgen said.

The Madison Police Department responded to the crash in the 3400 block of the West Beltline Highway on Tuesday afternoon, where they found a downed electrical pole and live power lines, according to the Madison Police Department

Madison Gas and Electric said power outages occurred after 3:00 p.m. and all power was restored to affected units shortly after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The power was out in total for less than an hour, and MGE said 391 units were affected.

The driver of the vehicle in the crash is cooperating with the investigation into the crash, which is ongoing, Schmitgen said. The identity of the motorcyclist was not released.