The driver of a motorcycle died after hitting a deer in Mineral Point, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.
The Iowa County Communication Center received the call just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
The incident happened on Highway 151 at exit 40. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin State Journal feature writer Samara Kalk Derby writes about the arts and brings you the latest news on the Madison area's eclectic restaurant scene. She can be reached at skalk@madison.com or 608-252-6439.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today