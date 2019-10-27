A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in Columbia County after colliding with a tractor, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred at about 3:55 p.m. on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road in the town of Westpoint.
According to Sheriff Roger Brandner, a farm tractor pulling a gravity box filled with corn collided with a motorcycle.
The tractor operator was not injured, but the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene, Brandner said.
The identity of the motorcyclist was not released Sunday evening pending notification of the family.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Brandner issued a statement reminding drivers and operators of farm equipment to use caution when traveling along local roads.
"Large numbers of heavy farm machinery are being operated on our roadways to finish the harvest," Brandner said. "Please be patient and follow the rules of the roadway to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get home safely."