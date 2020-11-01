 Skip to main content
Motorcycle versus car crash leads to vehicle fire on West Side
A car versus motorcycle crash led to a vehicle fire, injuries and the shut down of a busy intersection Saturday afternoon. 

The Madison Fire Department responded to the intersection of Odana Road and Midvale Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. where they discovered a person lying on the pavement roughly 15 feet from their motorcycle, which was completely engulfed in flames, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. 

Madison Fire Department Medic 2 began to administer patient care to the injured person as Engine Company 9 worked to extinguish the flames, Schuster said. 

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed due to the incident, but reopened at around 3:15 p.m.

