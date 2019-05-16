Try 3 months for $3
Beloit Police squad car tight crop
Beloit Police Department

A motorcycle rider was killed and a second motorcycle rider had his right foot cut off in a crash Wednesday night in Beloit.

The crash was reported shortly before midnight on Gateway Boulevard near South Turtle Town Road, the Beloit Police Department said.

The fatal victim is a 32-year-old man from Rockford, and the injured victim is a 30-year-old man from Rockford.

The victims were on different motorcycles, but police gave no details about how the crash happened or if the two motorcycles collided.

A third person is believed to have witnessed the crash, so anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to call police at 757-2244.

