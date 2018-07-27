A rural Viroqua man died Wednesday night when he drove his motorcycle off a highway and struck a tree.
Michael Kyser, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Highway XX just wet of Boat Landing Road in the town of Jefferson, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation determined Kyser was going east on Highway XX when the crash happened. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.
The State Patrol and Viroqua Fire Department assisted at the scene.
This was the fourth traffic fatality in Vernon County in 2018.