Motorcycle crash kills 2 on Highway 104 in Rock County

Two people died Tuesday evening in a collision between a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Magnolia Township, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported.

The motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck on Highway 104 when the truck attempted to turn onto Dunphy Road around 6 p.m., Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police identified the two motorcycle passengers who died as a 67-year-old man from Janesville and a 57-year-old woman from Beloit. Neither wore helmets and both died on the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.