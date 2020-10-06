 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash kills 2 on Highway 104 in Rock County
Two people died Tuesday evening in a collision between a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Magnolia Township, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported.

The motorcycle collided with the rear of the truck on Highway 104 when the truck attempted to turn onto Dunphy Road around 6 p.m., Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement.

Police identified the two motorcycle passengers who died as a 67-year-old man from Janesville and a 57-year-old woman from Beloit. Neither wore helmets and both died on the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation.

