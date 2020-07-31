Mother seeking stranger who rescued her 5-year-old daughter from drowning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amiyah Vance, a shy yet energetic 5-year-old, slid down a slide at Winnequah Park in Monona on Friday, just a few yards away from where she nearly drowned the day before.

Amiyah pointed to the scene, a marshy creek surrounded by a thicket of tall grasses, and nodded her head in agreement that she was scared at the time. Had it not been for the heroism of a stranger, who jumped in the water to rescue her, Amiyah’s mother Cheri Cedarwall said she may not have survived.

Now, Cedarwall is hoping to find the man who saved her daughter. Two witnesses at the park, she said, have already contacted her to help provide details of the rescue.

“Both have said that he was there in an instant and didn't hesitate,” Cedarwall said with tears in her eyes. “He’s a hero, and I’m so thankful that he was in the right place at the right time.”

According to Cedarwall, who was at work at the time of the incident, Amiyah and her two siblings were visiting the park with their father William Vance, who declined to comment but “feels terrible for what happened.” When he finished escorting Lamont and daughter Aryanna out of his car on Thursday, Cedarwall said, Amiyah was already gone in the mere seconds that Vance turned his back.