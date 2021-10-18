Motel outside Lodi 'considered a total loss' after grill fire, officials say

No injuries were reported in a motel fire just outside Lodi Sunday night, though the building "is considered a total loss," Lodi Fire Chief Bobby Annen said.
The Lodi Area Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Lucky's Bridge Motel on County Road V just after 8 p.m. Sunday. An unattended grill left next to the motel caused the building to catch fire. By the time officials arrived on the scene, Annen said the fire had already spread to the building's second floor.
All motel guests were evacuated before fire personnel entered. Because there were no fire hydrants in the area, the Lodi Area Fire Department filled tender trucks with water drawn from Lake Wisconsin. Annen said it is estimated that 225,000 gallons of water was used.
Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy were called to the scene to disconnect all utilities to the motel. Once the fire was under control, Meade Construction helped remove debris so that pockets of fire could be put out, Annen said.
Annen said Lodi Fire was also assisted by 11 other fire departments and three law enforcement agencies.