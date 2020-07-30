Most Dane County beaches are open, but without lifeguards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most Dane County beaches are open during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but they do not have life guards on duty.

Only a few of the county's more than 20 beaches are closed, including the piers at the Memorial Union.

Madison Parks Division Superintendent Eric Knepp said Thursday that the city is encouraging residents to make use of the beaches, but maintain social distancing while swimming or lounging in the sun.

"We think it’s a great thing to get outside, be active, be healthy, but we want everyone to stay that way, and be safe," Knepp said.

Per county public health orders, outside gatherings — including those at the beach — have to be 25 people or less, with social distancing from those outside of your household.

As of Thursday, Esther, Olbrich, Schluter and Spring Harbor beaches were closed because of blue-green algae or elevated levels of bacterial. The Memorial Union Pier is closed indefinitely because of the pandemic.