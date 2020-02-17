More than 100 workers laid off in Sun Prairie following sale of Kollege Town Sports

A Sun Prairie company will layoff 109 workers this spring after its parent company sold the business, according to a state layoff announcement.

Kollege Town Sports, 1763 N. Bristol St., which is part of Rosemont, Illinois-based Riddell Sports Group, will lay off the employees on April 10, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.

Riddell sold Kollege Town Sports, which ran Riddell's apparel division, to sporting goods marketer and distributor BSN Sports, according to a news release from Riddell, which primarily designs and makes protective gear for football, including helmets.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although Riddell sold Kollege Town Sports and most of the associated assets, it was Riddell's decision to close the Sun Prairie facility, said Erin Griffin, vice president of marketing and communications at Riddell.

Positions eliminated include operators, artists, sales representatives and more.

The DWD and the South Central Workforce Development Board will provide services to the affected workers, including pre-layoff workshops for resume writing and interviewing, information about programs and resources available, and career and resource fairs.

Riddell had purchased Kollege Town Sports in 2015.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.