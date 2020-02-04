More than $432 million in farm aid paid to struggling Wisconsin farmers

Wisconsin saw the number of farm closures grow to nearly 3 per day in 2019 amid the volatile market and uncertainty of international trade wars that plagued the industry.
Farmers across the country were offered an infusion of cash from the federal government, meant as a life raft to help them stay afloat during turbulent times, in the form of the Market Facilitation Program, but a number of Wisconsin farmers said the payments they received did little to fix the damage caused by tariffs placed on dairy and agriculture products.
“If you look at the true value of what farmers lost, it didn’t even make up that difference at all, so it was certainly something that allowed farmers to pay off some bills but it didn’t clear their debts at all,” said Darin Von Ruden, President of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.
Von Ruden, a third generation farmer, owns a small organic dairy farm in southwest Wisconsin. His herd is small, about 50 head, compared to the average size of a dairy farm in Wisconsin, which is 170 head.
And, according to him, the Market Facilitation Program payments weren’t enough to keep struggling farms afloat.
“In some cases, it definitely was the loss of the farm because they weren’t able to recoup enough of the debt that they built up,” he said. The cost of production alone exceeded the income farmers received from the market as well as the Market Facilitation Program, and some farmers were forced to sell equipment or their business to pay off bank or USDA operating loans.
Wisconsin farmers received more than $432 million from the Market Facilitation Program between September 2018 and November 2019, according to data provided by the USDA. Those payments to farmers ranged from more than $850,000 to as little as $2, with 700 out of 23,307 recipients receiving more than $100,000 from the program.
More than 2,600 Market Facilitation Program payment recipients received less than $1,000 in an industry where the producers often rely on operating loans, sometimes exceeding hundreds of thousands of dollars, that they’re required to pay off in less than a year.
Corn farmers saw the market price for their product drop nearly 50 cents per bushel, between July and November because of the actions of the White House, Von Ruden said, after China halted their purchase of U.S. agriculture commodities in August. In 2019, the Market Facilitation Program offered less than one penny per bushel to help corn producers in Wisconsin recoup their loss.
“A penny, when you lost 45-50 cents really doesn’t add up,” he said.
And there appears to be a regional disparity in who receives aid and how much.
A report released in November by Democrats on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry found that the states that received the highest amount of federal aid through the Market Facilitation Program were located in the southern part of the country, despite the Midwest and Northern Plains bearing most of financial burden produced by the trade wars. The report also outlined an inconsistency in per acre payments, with more than 90% of counties receiving payments of $100 per acre through the Market Facilitation Program in the South.
U.S. farm bankruptcy rates increased 20% in 2019 and with Wisconsin bearing the brunt of the number of family dairy farms that sought Chapter 12 bankruptcies.
"Between 2011 and 2018, Wisconsin lost about one-third of our dairy farms, we lead the nation in farm bankruptcies, we've endured the consequences of unproductive tariffs and trade wars,” said Governor Tony Evers during his State of the State address in January.
Evers laid out a number of bills focused on improving in the days following his address, but a number of farmers have become disillusioned in the state and federal government’s ability to help.
“There’s a lot of disgust with the way politics is done in the United States and right here in western Wisconsin,” said Thomas Schaub, a dairy farmer in southwest Wisconsin and president of the Westby Co-op Creamery board of directors.
“Most of the farmers I talk to, they’d prefer the government would stay out of farming all together due to delay in process regarding legislation or regulation – they never see the results that they’re hoping.”
In 2019, family dairy farm closures reached nearly 3 per day in Wisconsin and, according to Schaub, closures could continue, despite the recent ratification of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement or the Market Facilitation Program payments.
“We’d rather have better markets,” said Keith Ripp, a third generation farmer, former Republican member of the Wisconsin Assembly and assistant DATCP deputy secretary during the last year of the Walker administration. Ripp said the Market Facilitation Program payment helped but farmers were hesitant to accept the assistance.
“Some farmers tend not to want to deal with the government,” he said. “Once they look at their margins, they’re going to look at the program and take it.”
Ripp has hope that the USMCA will help to turn the market around for Wisconsin farmers, but others are skeptical.
Les Danielson, a third generation farmer who started his own business in the 90s, said he also hoped the USMCA would increase the market price for milk but he didn’t see anything in the bill that outlined a plan to turn the market around for dairy products.
“You don’t just suddenly get those markets back,” he said. “Operating loans are coming due and we can’t pay them back.”
Danielson believes Wisconsin farmers will “vote with their pocketbook” in November.
“If you haven’t don’t well in the past three or four years, that affects who you vote for in any election and we haven’t done well in the past three or four years,” he said.
Von Ruden also said the trade wars that affected the market will impact how Wisconsin farmers vote in November, in a highly contested state for the presidential election.
“Farmers don’t forget things too easily,” he said.