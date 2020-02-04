More than $432 million in farm aid paid to struggling Wisconsin farmers

Wisconsin farmers received more than $432 million from the Market Facilitation Program between September 2018 and November 2019, according to data provided by the USDA. Those payments to farmers ranged from more than $850,000 to as little as $2, with 700 out of 23,307 recipients receiving more than $100,000 from the program.

More than 2,600 Market Facilitation Program payment recipients received less than $1,000 in an industry where the producers often rely on operating loans, sometimes exceeding hundreds of thousands of dollars, that they’re required to pay off in less than a year.

Corn farmers saw the market price for their product drop nearly 50 cents per bushel, between July and November because of the actions of the White House, Von Ruden said, after China halted their purchase of U.S. agriculture commodities in August. In 2019, the Market Facilitation Program offered less than one penny per bushel to help corn producers in Wisconsin recoup their loss.

“A penny, when you lost 45-50 cents really doesn’t add up,” he said.

And there appears to be a regional disparity in who receives aid and how much.