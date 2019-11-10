Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club has provided Christmas toys to needy children in the greater Madison area. You can help again this year. Send your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:
The Empty Stocking Club
Wisconsin State Journal
Box 8056
Madison, WI 53708
TODAY’S GIFTS
Target Corp...........$1,000.00
Madison Metropolitan School District, Penny Collection..........$561.04
Millard & Barbara Susman, Madison..........$300.00
Eric Holen, McFarland, in memory of Theodore Holen..........$270.00
Darla Finchum..........$250.00
Richard & Marie Kuckkahn, DeForest..........$200.00
John Bolz, Madison..........$200.00
Madison-Monona Lioness Club..........$175.00
In honor of Patricia & Edwin E. Raymond Jr., Racine..........$150.00
CUNA Mutual Group Foundation, employee match..........$120.00
Shirley Zachman..........$100.00
Norman & Lorraine Maly, in memory of Bill Maly..........$100.00
Mrs. David Easton, Madison..........$100.00
Loraine Adkins, Madison..........$100.00
Leo & Kim Acker, Waunakee..........$100.00
Johnson/Marshall Family Fund, Stoughton..........$100.00
James Lindblade..........$100.00
Alliant Energy Foundation, on behalf of Robert Nachreiner..........$100.00
Daniel Kido..........$77.00
Peggy Schroeder, Barneveld, DeForest..........$50.00
Pat & Kathy O’Donnell, Mount Horeb, in memory of George Weitzel..........$50.00
MaiZia Lee..........$50.00
John Horton..........$50.00
Jill Jokela & Kan Lickel, Madison..........$50.00
Katie & Leah Endres, DeForest, in memory of Peter Ripp..........$25.00
Jane Sandoval..........$25.00
Honoring Ava Riley, Middleton..........$25.00
Gary Nilles, Verona..........$25.00
Target, on behalf of Kate Pirrung..........$20.00
Target, on behalf of Kate Pirrung..........$10.00
Tim Kelley..........$5.00
Da Utica Kids, Utica..........$2.00
Total anonymous..........$870.00
Today’s gifts..........$5,360.04
TOTAL TO DATE $5,360.04